Wizards' Otto Porter: Will play through sore elbow Wednesday
Porter had an X-ray performed on his right elbow following Tuesday's game against the Bucks, but the results came back negative, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports. Additionally, he's fully expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Porter reportedly dealt with some soreness in his right elbow Tuesday, but he's since been cleared of anything significant. He's slated to take on his typical role in the starting five Wednesday as a result, though the injury does make a slightly riskier play for Wednesday's DFS slate. It will be worth it to monitor his status up until lineup lock as well just in case he suffers some sort of setback during warmups.
More News
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores 23 points Sunday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores 15 in Thursday's win•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores 22 in Wednesday's win•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Solid in victory•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores team-high 27 points Thursday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Tops team in rebounding with eight boards on Tuesday•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...