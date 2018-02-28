Wizards' Otto Porter: Will play through sore elbow Wednesday

Porter had an X-ray performed on his right elbow following Tuesday's game against the Bucks, but the results came back negative, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports. Additionally, he's fully expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Porter reportedly dealt with some soreness in his right elbow Tuesday, but he's since been cleared of anything significant. He's slated to take on his typical role in the starting five Wednesday as a result, though the injury does make a slightly riskier play for Wednesday's DFS slate. It will be worth it to monitor his status up until lineup lock as well just in case he suffers some sort of setback during warmups.