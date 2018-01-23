Wizards' Otto Porter: Won't return Monday

Porter has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against the Mavericks with a right hip strain, Eddie Sefko of Dallas News reports.

Porter suffered the injury during Monday's contest, and is unable to return. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, so Porter should be considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Thunder. Prior to his injury, Porter recorded four points and six rebounds in 22 minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories