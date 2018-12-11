Wizards' Otto Porter: Won't return vs. Pacers
Porter has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Wizards due to a right knee contusion, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Porter played just seven minutes prior to suffering the injury and exiting the contest. Kelly Oubre and Jeff Green should be in line for more run with Porter done for the night.
