Wizards' Otto Porter: Won't start, is on minutes limit
Porter (knee) will come off the bench and be limited to fewer than 20 minutes during his return Wednesday against the Hawks, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reports.
As expected, coach Scott Brooks will ease Porter back into the rotation. The sixth-year forward has missed the past 10 games and will look to start picking up his play after averaging his fewest points per game (11.7) since the 2015-16 campaign. With his return, Jeff Green, Trevor Ariza and Sam Dekker could see fewer minutes.
More News
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...