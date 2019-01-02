Wizards' Otto Porter: Won't start, is on minutes limit

Porter (knee) will come off the bench and be limited to fewer than 20 minutes during his return Wednesday against the Hawks, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reports.

As expected, coach Scott Brooks will ease Porter back into the rotation. The sixth-year forward has missed the past 10 games and will look to start picking up his play after averaging his fewest points per game (11.7) since the 2015-16 campaign. With his return, Jeff Green, Trevor Ariza and Sam Dekker could see fewer minutes.