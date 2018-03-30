Wizards' Otto Porter: X-rays return negative

Porter (ankle) underwent X-rays, which came back clean, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Porter sprained his ankle during Thursday's game against the Pistons and was immediately taken back to the locker room and deemed doubtful to return. At this point, considering the team had X-rays ordered, it seems highly unlikely Porter would return to action. He should tentatively be considered questionable for Saturday's contest against Charlotte.

