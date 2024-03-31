Baldwin will start Sunday's game against the Heat.
With Kyle Kuzma (heel) out, Baldwin will get another spot start. As a starter this season (three games), Baldwin has averaged 6.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 26.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Headed to bench Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Joins starting five•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Headed to bench Thursday•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Well-rounded outing in first start•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Will start Sunday•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Struggles continue•