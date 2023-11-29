The Wizards recalled Baldwin from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Wednesday.
Baldwin will be available for Wednesday's game against the Magic but is unlikely to be featured in the rotation. The second-year forward has appeared in just three of the Wizards' first 17 regular-season contests, playing no more than six minutes in any of those contests.
