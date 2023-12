The Wizards recalled Baldwin from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Sunday.

Baldwin is back with the NBA team after he played 15 minutes for the Go-Go in Saturday's 124-119 overtime win over the Motor City Cruise, finishing the contest with four points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds. He'll be available Sunday in the Wizards' matchup with the Hawks but is unlikely to see the floor outside of a garbage-time scenario.