Baldwin chipped in 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 130-122 loss to the Raptors.

This was Baldwin's best performance of the season, and he finished one point shy of his career best. The Wizards are very shorthanded and are evaluating a lot of players, so Baldwin could have a lot of opportunities to contribute late in the season.