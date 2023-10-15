Baldwin (knee) was a full participant during Sunday's practice, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Baldwin has yet to play during the preseason, but it looks like he's getting closer to full strength. His next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup against the Knicks.
