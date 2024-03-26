Baldwin is starting Monday's game against the Bulls, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.
Baldwin will get another opportunity to start due to the absences of Deni Avdija (illness) and Kyle Kuzma (shoulder). Baldwin has started two of his team's last four contests but has scored in double figures only once over this stretch.
