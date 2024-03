Baldwin didn't play Wednesday in the G League Capital City Go-Go's 120-115 win over the Wisconsin Herd due to a back strain.

The Wizards haven't provided many details regarding Baldwin's injury, so he can be viewed as day-to-day until the club provides another update. The 2022 first-round pick has averaged just 7.6 minutes over 20 appearances for the Wizards this season, but he should see extended playing time whenever he's healthy and available for the Go-Go.