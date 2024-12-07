Baldwin (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

Baldwin appeared to be on track to return from a two-game absence due to right ankle soreness, but he appears to now be dealing with Achilles soreness in the right foot. His absence wouldn't impact the Wizards' rotation that much, but Marvin Bagley, Anthony Gill and Richaun Holmes could see a slight uptick in minutes Saturday if Baldwin is unable to play.