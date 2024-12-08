Baldwin (Achilles) is out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.
Baldwin has missed the last three games due to right Achilles soreness and won't be available Saturday, either. His chances of playing Sunday against the Grizzlies in the second leg of this back-to-back set should be very slim as well.
