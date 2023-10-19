Baldwin (knee) logged two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound and one block in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 131-106 preseason win over the Knicks.
Baldwin missed the start of the preseason due to a knee injury but fully participated in Sunday's practice. He'll have one more opportunity to make an impact during the preseason in Friday's exhibition matchup against Toronto.
