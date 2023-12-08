The Wizards recalled Baldwin from the Capital City Go-Go on Friday.
Baldwin was assigned to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Thursday, but he'll rejoin the Wizards ahead of Friday's game in Brooklyn. The 21-year-old shouldn't be part of Washington's rotation after averaging just 3.7 minutes per game over three appearances with the club earlier this year.
