Baldwin was recalled from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Wednesday.
Baldwin was assigned to the Go-Go on Tuesday but will rejoin the parent club a day later. He's totaled just nine minutes of playing time for the Wizards this year and is unlikely to be a significant part of the team's rotation in the near future.
