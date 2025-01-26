Baldwin was recalled by the Wizards on Sunday.
Baldwin logged 28 points and seven rebounds during the Go-Go's Saturday night win against the G League's Wisconsin Herd, a performance that earned himself a promotion to the Wizards. In NBA action this season, he has averaged 4.2 minutes in 19 games, so playing time should be sparse at best for him for the time being.
