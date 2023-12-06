The Wizards recalled Baldwin from their G League affiliate Wednesday.
The Wizards could potentially be shorthanded for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, as Jordan Poole (ankle) and Landry Shamet (neck) are both questionable. Baldwin has made three appearances for the Wizards this season, but he's played a total of 11 minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Back with NBA team•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Recalled by Washington•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Third-year option picked up•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Plays 12 minutes off bench•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Full go at practice Sunday•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Remains out Thursday•