Washington recalled Baldwin from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Wednesday.
Baldwin has 32 NBA appearances under his belt this season with averages of 3.0 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.3 minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Back in starting lineup•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Headed to bench Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Joins starting five•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Headed to bench Thursday•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Well-rounded outing in first start•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Will start Sunday•