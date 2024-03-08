Washington recalled Baldwin (back) from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Thursday, and he's not listed on the Wizards' injury report for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Baldwin has been sidelined since suffering a back injury in the G League at the end of March. It appears he'll be available Friday, but the second-year wing isn't expected to make an impact in fantasy.
