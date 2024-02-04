The Wizards recalled Baldwin from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Sunday.

Baldwin will be available Sunday in the Wizards' matchup with the Suns, and with Kyle Kuzma (shoulder) ruled out for the contest, the second-year forward could be included in interim head coach Brian Keefe's rotation. The 21-year-old suited up for the Go-Go in Saturday's 119-106 win over the Long Island Nets, finishing with 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 33 minutes.