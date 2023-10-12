Baldwin (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Baldwin has been dealing with right knee soreness recently, and he'll be unavailable once again Thursday. He'll have some time to rest before Wednesday's preseason game against the Knicks.
