Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Returns to NBA
The Wizards recalled Baldwin from the Capital City Go-Go of the G League on Friday.
Baldwin will return to the NBA after a brief stint in the G League. The 22-year-old forward is averaging 2.3 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.1 minutes across 11 appearances for the Wizards this season.
