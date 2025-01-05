The Wizards recalled Baldwin from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Sunday.
Baldwin played in the Go-Go's 108-100 win over the Cleveland Charge on Sunday, finishing with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes. He's played a total of six minutes over his last four outings with the Wizards.
