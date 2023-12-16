Baldwin was sent to the Capital City Go-Go of the G League on Saturday.
Baldwin has logged just seven appearances at the NBA level this season and has registered double-digit minutes just once. He's expected to play a bigger role, and possibly start right away, with the Go-Go.
