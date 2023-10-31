Baldwin's fourth-year rookie option was picked up by Washington on Monday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Baldwin hasn't shown much through 33 career NBA appearances thus far, but Washington will continue developing him through the 2024-25 season. Baldwin was acquired alongside Jordan Poole in Washington's deal sending Chris Paul to Golden State this offseason.
