Baldwin ended Saturday's 127-98 loss to Chicago with six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 16 minutes.

Baldwin entered the scoring column after compiling zero points across 23 minutes in his last two outings, but the 21-year-old remains amid a quiet stretch. He is shooting just 29.4 percent from the field while logging 12.5 minutes over his last four games.