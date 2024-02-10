Baldwin (ankle) is available for Saturday's game versus the 76ers.
Baldwin has been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday after missing Washington's previous contest with an ankle injury. Baldwin is averaging 3.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 6.6 minutes across his last five appearances.
