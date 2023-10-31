The Wizards exercised Baldwin's third-year team option for 2024-25 on Monday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Baldwin has yet to show he can be a viable rotation player through 33 career NBA appearances, but Washington will keep him on board as a developmental option. He was acquired along with Jordan Poole in an offseason deal that sent Chris Paul to Golden State.
