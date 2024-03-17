Baldwin will start Sunday's game against the Celtics.
With the Wizards banged up, Baldwin will make his first start and be joined by Jordan Poole, Corey Kispert, Justin Champagnie and Richaun Holmes. Baldwin played a season-high 18 minutes during a Jan. 13 win over the Hawks and posted eight points, nine rebounds and one block.
