Wizards' Phil Booth: Will join Wizards

Booth has agreed to join the Wizards on an Exhibit 10 contract, Don Markus of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Booth will join the Wizards for training camp, hoping to make a good enough impression to make the final roster. The 23-year-old out of Villanova went undrafted in 2019 and joined the Cavaliers for summer league, where he averaged 7.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 13.6 minutes.

