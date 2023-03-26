Jackson had 12 points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 29 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over the Herd.

Jackson had an awful shooting performance, but he still made his presence felt as a playmaker after ending just one assist away from recording a double-double. He has played well this season regardless if he's handed a starting or a bench role.