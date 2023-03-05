Jackson had 21 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 25 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Ignite.

Jackson made the most of his minutes off the bench and was very efficient in this game, as the Go-Go secured the win over the Ignite. He was one of five Capital City players that scored in double digits in this one.