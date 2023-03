Jackson delivered 22 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FG), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 30 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss to the Blue Coats.

Jackson has been a steady producer off the bench for the Go-Go, and even though he regularly comes off the bench, his scoring contributions have been consistent, and he holds a sizable role on the offensive end of the court.