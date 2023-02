Jackson agreed to a two-way contract with the Wizards on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M has spent his first professional season with Washington's G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. In 17 appearances for Capital City, Jackson averaged 14.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 25.4 minutes across 17 games. The 6-foot-5 guard joins Jordan Goodwin as one of two two-way players on the Washington roster.