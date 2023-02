Jackson had 21 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 27 minutes off the bench in Thursday's overtime win over Grand Rapids.

Jackson was one of the most valuable assets for a Go-Go team that needed five extra minutes to get past the Nuggets' G League affiliate. The former Texas A&M standout has yet to start a game for the Go-Go this season but is still averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field.