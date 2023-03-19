Jackson posted 25 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and a block across 34 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over Texas.

Jackson entered this game with just one double-double on the season, and there's no question this was his best performance of the season by a wide margin. Jackson has also scored at least 10 points in all but one of his last 11 outings.