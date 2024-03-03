Hampton signed a 10-day contract with the Wizards on Sunday.

Hampton will be getting his second NBA opportunity of the season after he previously appeared in eight games with the Heat while on a two-way deal before Miami waived him in February. The 2020 first-round draft pick has seen the bulk of his playing time in the G League this season, averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 24.8 minutes per game over 15 appearances between the Capital City Go-Go and Sioux Falls Skyforce.