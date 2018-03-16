Wizards' Ramon Sessions: Signs for rest of season
Sessions signed with the Wizards for the remainder of the season on Friday, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
After playing under a pair of 10-day deals, Sessions will remain in Washington for the final month of the regular season and into the playoffs. The 31-year-old has played at least 13 minutes each of the team's last five games, and while that workload should endure for the next few weeks, he'll likely sink back into a reduced role once John Wall (knee) returns from injury.
