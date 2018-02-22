Wizards' Ramon Sessions: To sign 10-day contract with Wizards

Sessions will sign a 10-day contract with the Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Sessions started the 2017-18 campaign with the Knicks, but ended up being waived in January after playing just 13 games. However, with John Wall (knee) still out and Tim Frazier (nose) fresh off an injury, Sessions' addition should provide the Wizards some emergency help in the backcourt if another were to occur. Despite finding a new team, Sessions will likely only see spot minutes off the bench and isn't worth a pickup in fantasy leagues. According to David Aldridge of NBA.com, Sessions won't play Thursday against Cleveland, but will then be available to make his team debut Friday vs. Charlotte.