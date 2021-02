Neto had 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-4 FT, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and a steal in Monday's win over the Rockets.

Coming off the bench behind Russell Westbrook, Neto saw 27 minutes -- his second-most in any game this season -- and posted his first double-digit scoring effort since Feb. 7. Neto has at least one steal in four straight contests.