Neto (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
The 28-year-old exited Saturday's win over Minnesota with a bruised left knee, but it's apparently a minor issue since he's absent from the injury report. Neto should continue to work as Washington's backup point guard behind starter Russell Westbrook.
