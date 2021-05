Neto (hamstring) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Celtics and will not be under a minutes restriction, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

After missing the past two games with hamstring soreness, Neto will presumably return to the starting five for Tuesday's play-in game. Over his past 14 starts, he's averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 28.1 minutes.