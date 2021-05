Neto will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 3 against the 76ers.

Coach Scott Brooks will opt to start Davis Bertans for Saturday's Game 3 with the Wizards down 2-0. In 42 appearances off the bench this season, Neto has averaged 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 19.5 minutes.