Neto scored 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt) to go along with four rebounds and one assist in a 132-124 victory over the Pacers on Monday.

Neto was able to score in double figures for the second consecutive game due to some efficient shooting from the field. The Wizards were without their leading scorer Bradley Beal (hip), so they had to rely on their bench for more scoring than usual. Over his last four games, Neto has averaged 11.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game and should continue to see more opportunities if Beal is to miss extended time.