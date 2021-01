Neto suffered a groin strain during Friday's practice, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Friday's game against the Bucks has already been postponed, but Neto's availability for Sunday's matchup with the Spurs is now in question. The Wizards are already without six players due to the health and safety protocols, so any additional injuries are increasingly damaging to the team's outlook. Washington hasn't played a game since Jan. 11.