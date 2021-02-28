Neto won't return to Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to a bruised left knee.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury during the second half and won't be retaking the court with the contest in its closing stages. Neto had three points (1-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes before heading to the locker room. He should be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Celtics until more is known on the injury.