Neto recorded 14 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 130-128 win over the Nuggets.

Neto made every shot he took Wednesday as the Wizards secured an upset victory over the Nuggets. Neto continues to see backup minutes in the backcourt to the tune of 8.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game across the past seven contests.