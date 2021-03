Neto (ribs) will be a game-time call for Monday's matchup against Milwaukee.

Neto took a hit to the ribs during Saturday's loss to Milwaukee, landing him on the injury report with a questionable designation. He'll go through a pregame workout before a final call is made on his status, but, ultimately, it will likely be a matter of pain tolerance. The reserve guard has held down a consistent role for most of the season, playing between 20 and 28 minutes in each of the Wizards' last 14 contests.